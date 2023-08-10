 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get $179 worth of Pathfinder Tales for just $25 at Humble

Expand your Pathfinder library for as little as $5

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A balor lashes out with lighting, spitting from a magic wand, while heroes battle demonic imps in the foreground. Image: Owlcat Games
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Through Aug. 30 you can snag an excellent collection of Pathfinder Tales at Humble starting at just $5. Pathfinder Tales are collections of novels and short stories, all taking place in the larger world of Golarion. While these bundles don’t represent a comprehensive catalog of all the Pathfinder fiction that’s been published, it remains an excellent value for anyone looking to learn more about the setting.

The $5 entry-level tier gets you eight essential titles fleshing out the world of Pathfinder, but there are additional tiers at $15 and $25 donations that get you even more novels and short stories to dive into. Any of these bundles are great for those looking to expand their knowledge of the lore of the Pathfinder universe.

The proceeds from your Humble Bundle purchase not only go to the publisher Paizo, but a portion is also set aside to benefit Comic Books for Kids. Comic Books for Kids! is a Chicago-based foundation that provides comic books to children in hospitals and cancer treatment centers.

A minimum donation of just $5 gets you ePubs of the following Pathfinder books, giving you plenty of proper nouns to borrow for your next campaign. While these bundles are an excellent deal, each title is also available as a standalone purchase directly from Paizo, which we’ve linked to below.

If you’re willing to donate at least $15, you’ll get everything from the previous tier in addition to the following ePubs.

The best value, however, is the 41-item bundle, which includes everything from the previous tiers and the following additional items if you make a minimum donation of $25.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to save Mayrina in the Ancient Abode in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Jeffrey Parkin and Johnny Yu
/ new

Stray: Trophies and Achievements list

By Ryan Gilliam
Play

VTubers, explained

By XTINA GG
/ new

We have some questions about this Wiglett plush

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The Metal Gear Solid board game commits a cardinal sin and gets away with it

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Stray: Where to find all the Sheet Music in the Slums

By Ryan Gilliam

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon