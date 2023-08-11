Samsung’s 512 GB microSD card has reached its lowest price ever

Prices on microSD cards fluctuate regularly, but steep discounts — like the one I’m about to tell you about — don’t happen often. Samsung’s 512 GB Pro Plus microSD card is $34.99 at Amazon, following a long period when it sold for about $45. The company’s Evo Select card with slightly slower read and write speeds is typically offered for this price, so it’s nice to get a little extra speed for your money.

I, for one, have been waiting for this kind of price to upgrade from the 256 GB microSD card in my Steam Deck. Having a half terabyte in my consoles will give it some breathing room, enough to install Baldur’s Gate 3 (all 122 GB of it) and several other games with big install sizes.

If you happen to be the owner of an Asus ROG Ally (pictured above) and want to put this card inside of it, it’ll work just fine. However, this microSD card isn’t a UHS-II class card, meaning it won’t come close to taking advantage of the ROG Ally’s UHS-II bus (the Switch and Steam Deck top out at UHS-I support). We rounded up a couple of the fastest microSD cards here, if you want to check them out for your ROG Ally. But be warned: they are pricey.