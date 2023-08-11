 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Samsung’s 512 GB microSD card has reached its lowest price ever

Give your Switch, Steam Deck, or ROG Ally’s storage a boost

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

the game library screen of the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld, lying on gray fabric, photographed from above
Stick a half terabyte in your portable console.
Photo: Chris Plante/Polygon
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Prices on microSD cards fluctuate regularly, but steep discounts — like the one I’m about to tell you about — don’t happen often. Samsung’s 512 GB Pro Plus microSD card is $34.99 at Amazon, following a long period when it sold for about $45. The company’s Evo Select card with slightly slower read and write speeds is typically offered for this price, so it’s nice to get a little extra speed for your money.

I, for one, have been waiting for this kind of price to upgrade from the 256 GB microSD card in my Steam Deck. Having a half terabyte in my consoles will give it some breathing room, enough to install Baldur’s Gate 3 (all 122 GB of it) and several other games with big install sizes.

If you happen to be the owner of an Asus ROG Ally (pictured above) and want to put this card inside of it, it’ll work just fine. However, this microSD card isn’t a UHS-II class card, meaning it won’t come close to taking advantage of the ROG Ally’s UHS-II bus (the Switch and Steam Deck top out at UHS-I support). We rounded up a couple of the fastest microSD cards here, if you want to check them out for your ROG Ally. But be warned: they are pricey.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Lil Tay’s death hoax, explained

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Harley Quinn season 4 is for fans of Nightwing’s bodacious booty

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

How to get past the Githyanki Barrier in the Captain’s Quarters

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to find the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is make or break for reality TV’s favorite football team

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the co-op RPG I’ve been waiting for

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon