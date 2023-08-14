Get essential D&D books for their lowest prices ever

Getting deep into Dungeons & Dragons carries a substantial price tag. But today, the entry fee for getting some great books for the popular TTRPG is just a little bit lower. Altogether, the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual cost a total of $67.58, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the collected volumes.

While you don’t technically need all three books to play D&D, these hardcover tomes cover everything you need to get your own campaign up and running. Each 5E volume normally costs $49.99, but you can currently pick up the Player’s Handbook for $26.10, the Dungeon Master’s Guide for $24.99, and the Monster Manual for $16.49, if you need just one of the trio.

Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Handbook $26

$50

48% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The essential rulebook for playing Dungeons & Dragons 5e. Includes rules and errata for players to create their own characters and features references for spells, equipment, and other items. $26 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Master’s Guide $25

$50

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The all-important guide to running a campaign of Dungeons & Dragons 5e. Features guidelines to designing locations, encounters, NPCs, and other helpful aids to apply 5e rules to settings outside the D&D universe. $25 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons: Monster Manual $16

$50

67% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A guide detailing D&D monsters from Aarakocra to Zombie. The essential Monster Manual for D&D 5e includes over 150 creatures, complete with lore, illustrations, and stat blocks to populate your next campaign. $16 at Amazon

If you already own the core rulebooks, these discounts on other supplementary materials might be more interesting to you. The deals include Monsters of the Multiverse, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, Keys from the Golden Vault, and more. Here are some of our favorites.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Bundle $35

$70

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This bundle includes the Astral Adventurer’s Guide, Light of Xaryxis adventure, and Boo’s Astral Menagerie monster manual. The box set also includes a DM screen and a double-sided map of the Rock of Bral campaign setting. $35 at Amazon

Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse $33

$50

35% off Prices taken at time of publishing. What in the hells is a Zuggmoty? This expanded monster manual compiles creatures that originally appeared in Volo’s Guide to Monsters, and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. $33 at Amazon

Keys From the Golden Vault $22

$50

56% off Prices taken at time of publishing. D&D’s latest anthology of adventures, this collection of 13 heist-centric adventures can be played as stand-alone sessions or as part of an episodic campaign. $22 at Amazon

