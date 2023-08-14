 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get essential D&D books for their lowest prices ever

Core rulebooks and supplementary material for Dungeons & Dragons are deeply discounted at Amazon

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the interior of the fifth edition Dungeons &amp; Dragons Player’s Handbook Image: Wizards of the Coast
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Getting deep into Dungeons & Dragons carries a substantial price tag. But today, the entry fee for getting some great books for the popular TTRPG is just a little bit lower. Altogether, the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual cost a total of $67.58, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the collected volumes.

While you don’t technically need all three books to play D&D, these hardcover tomes cover everything you need to get your own campaign up and running. Each 5E volume normally costs $49.99, but you can currently pick up the Player’s Handbook for $26.10, the Dungeon Master’s Guide for $24.99, and the Monster Manual for $16.49, if you need just one of the trio.

Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Handbook

  • $26
  • $50
  • 48% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The essential rulebook for playing Dungeons & Dragons 5e. Includes rules and errata for players to create their own characters and features references for spells, equipment, and other items.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Master’s Guide

  • $25
  • $50
  • 50% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The all-important guide to running a campaign of Dungeons & Dragons 5e. Features guidelines to designing locations, encounters, NPCs, and other helpful aids to apply 5e rules to settings outside the D&D universe.

Dungeons & Dragons: Monster Manual

  • $16
  • $50
  • 67% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

A guide detailing D&D monsters from Aarakocra to Zombie. The essential Monster Manual for D&D 5e includes over 150 creatures, complete with lore, illustrations, and stat blocks to populate your next campaign.

If you already own the core rulebooks, these discounts on other supplementary materials might be more interesting to you. The deals include Monsters of the Multiverse, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, Keys from the Golden Vault, and more. Here are some of our favorites.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Bundle

  • $35
  • $70
  • 51% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This bundle includes the Astral Adventurer’s Guide, Light of Xaryxis adventure, and Boo’s Astral Menagerie monster manual. The box set also includes a DM screen and a double-sided map of the Rock of Bral campaign setting.

If you’re looking to engage in a different setting altogether, you should check out our roundup of all the award-winning TTRPGs that appeared at Gen Con 2023.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

TikTok has invented a fake ’80s horror movie named Zepotha

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Solar Opposites, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale, and more new TV this week

By Pete Volk
/ new

Buy an Xbox Series S, get any $69.99 digital game for free at Target

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Pokémon Go Froakie Community Day guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Get every Quake and Doom game for less than $45 during QuakeCon

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Across the Spider-Verse, Asteroid City, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Pete Volk
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon