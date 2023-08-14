Get essential D&D books for their lowest prices ever

Getting deep into Dungeons & Dragons carries a substantial price tag. But today, the entry fee for getting some great books for the popular TTRPG is just a little bit lower. Altogether, the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual cost a total of $67.58, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the collected volumes.
While you don’t technically need all three books to play D&D, these hardcover tomes cover everything you need to get your own campaign up and running. Each 5E volume normally costs $49.99, but you can currently pick up the Player’s Handbook for $26.10, the Dungeon Master’s Guide for $24.99, and the Monster Manual for $16.49, if you need just one of the trio.
If you already own the core rulebooks, these discounts on other supplementary materials might be more interesting to you. The deals include Monsters of the Multiverse, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, Keys from the Golden Vault, and more. Here are some of our favorites.
- Xanathar’s Guide to Everything - $26.15 (was $49.95)
- Von Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft - $16.49 (was $49.95)
- The Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide - $23.99 (was $39.95)
- Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything - $25.99 (was $49.95)
- The Young Adventurer’s Collection - $23.49 (was $32.99)
- Tales from the Yawning Portal - $24.99 (was $49.99)
If you’re looking to engage in a different setting altogether, you should check out our roundup of all the award-winning TTRPGs that appeared at Gen Con 2023.
