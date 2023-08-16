Pochita gets a suitably wild AirPods case, courtesy of Casetify

Mobile accessories manufacturer Casetify has been on something of a tear recently with its collaborations, offering phone cases and other mobile accessories themed after properties like The Mandalorian and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Now, Pochita, the adorable chainsaw/pug/demon thing, and other characters from the popular anime and manga Chainsaw Man will soon get their own lineup of mobile accessories courtesy of Casetify starting on Aug. 22. And just like the other collaborations, these products aren’t cheap, with some items priced at up to $72.

The highlight of the collection is clearly an awesome AirPods case made in the likeness of the little orange spud, but the collection also includes accessories modeled after Denji, Makima, Aki, Power, Kobeni, and, naturally, Denji in the form of Chainsaw Man.

If it’s anything like Casetify’s Neon Genesis Evangelion lineup, this set of accessories will include cases for all current flagship mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google, with the exception of Google’s Pixel Fold. In addition to phone cases, you can also expect a series of MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, iPad and MacBook skins, and more, as pictured below.

While you can’t pre-order any of these accessories right now, you can join the priority list on the Casetify website, which gives you a chance at getting the first stab at them. Apple iPhone users also have the option to sign up directly by using the Casetify Colab app.