The adorable 8BitDo Micro controller is now available to pre-order

This comically small controller costs $24.99, and ships Aug. 24

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A stock photo of the green and blue 8BitDo Mini controllers Image: 8BitDo
The latest creation from 8BitDo is the Micro controller, and it’s now available to pre-order from Amazon ahead of its Aug. 24 launch date. The $24.99 controller comes in a powder blue or lime green color, and weighs in at a paltry 24.8 grams. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, and somehow, 8BitDo managed to squeeze 16 buttons onto the Micro’s tiny frame.

For comparison, the Micro Controller appears to be a more condensed version of the Lite 2, which is slightly bigger, allowing for joysticks and a slightly more ergonomically-friendly build. 8BitDo claims this controller is meant more for 2D titles, and that its battery can last up to 10 hours per charge.

The Micro controller can pair with Nintendo Switch, Android, or Raspberry Pi devices via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, or by using a wired USB-C connection. The controller is also fully remappable with your choice of keyboard keys, making it great for triggering commands in creative apps. This can be done by connecting the controller to 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software suite on Android or iOS devices.

A stock photo of the 8BitDo Micro controller being reprogrammed using the 8BitDo Ultimate Software on Android. Image: 8BitDo

The Micro controller likely won’t replace anyone’s daily driver for playing their Switch, but it’s still an affordable, portable option if you need a controller in a pinch. 8BitDo has a great track record for launching solid controllers, like the 8bitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller, and has recently broken into the realm of mechanical keyboards with its 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard.

