The wireless N64 Controller is back in stock

The $49.99 controller is available to Nintendo Online members for a limited time

By Alice Newcome-Beill
new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the wireless N64 controller next to a Nintendo Switch. Image: Nintendo
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Finally, you can play all of your favorite N64 titles the way they were intended, complete with an awkward, yet charming central analog stick. After being sold out for a while, the wireless Nintendo N64 controller is available again from the Nintendo Store — exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members. If you act fast, you can pick up the $49.99 controller before it sells out again.

The controller is a faithful recreation of the original N64 peripheral but features wireless Bluetooth connectivity that allows it to be paired to your Nintendo Switch. It’s unofficially supported on Android and PC as well. The controller has also been improved with integrated rumple support, with no external pack required.

If you’re not currently a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can always sign up for a free 7-day membership if you’re just looking to snag the controller, or sign up for an annual $19.99 membership if you want access to Nintendo’s growing online library of classic titles for the NES, SNES, and Game Boy in addition to other cool perks like cloud saves.

Just note that if you’re planning to play N64 titles on your Switch, you’ll need to sign up for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass, which comes with a $49.99 annual fee, but allows you to access additional game libraries for the Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis as well.

