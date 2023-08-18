 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can collect Disney Lorcana starting today

The TCG will be available at local game stores today

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A layout for a single player in Disney Lorcana. The action moves clockwise from the upper left, and includes cards currently played an those waiting to be played. There’s also a pool of ink and the player’s hand, which is normally kept private. Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

According to a post from the Disney Lorcana Twitter account, you’ll be able to purchase the TCG from your local gaming store and the Times Square location of the Disney Store starting today, Aug. 18. There is currently no information about what products will be available, or how much, but if you’re willing to make a trip out to your local games store — or god forbid, Times Square — you might have the opportunity to pick up a starter deck or booster pack before the game becomes available via online retailers next month.

Stock photos of Disney Lorcana booster packs, starter decks, and gift sets Image: Disney

For those unable to make the trip, you’ll still have the opportunity to purchase Disney Lorcana in all of its available formats from online retailers like Best Buy and Miniature Market starting in early September.

Much like Magic: The Gathering, Disney Lorcana is available to purchase in a variety of different formats, whether you’re looking to start out or juice up your deck by adding new cards to your growing collection. The debut set of 204 cards, dubbed The First Chapter, is spread across three curated 60-card starter decks. 12-card booster packs are sold individually or as part of a 24-pack display box.

A gift set that includes a mix of booster packs, game tokens, and foil cards is also available in addition to the Illumineer’s Trove, which features a pair of deck boxes, 8 booster packs, and 15 damage counters.

Correction (Aug. 18): A previous version of this article stated that Disney Lorcana would be available starting tomorrow. The TCG is available from local game stores starting today. We regret the error.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

When is The Flash coming to Max?

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More game studios are changing the industry by unionizing

By Nicole Carpenter

Twin Peaks: Into The Night is shaping up to be a fantastic tribute to David Lynch’s iconic series

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3 livestream codes

By Julia Lee
/ new

I have questions about Lae’zel’s underwear

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Genshin Impact Boiling Lake puzzle solution

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon