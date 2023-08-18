You can collect Disney Lorcana starting today

According to a post from the Disney Lorcana Twitter account, you’ll be able to purchase the TCG from your local gaming store and the Times Square location of the Disney Store starting today, Aug. 18. There is currently no information about what products will be available, or how much, but if you’re willing to make a trip out to your local games store — or god forbid, Times Square — you might have the opportunity to pick up a starter deck or booster pack before the game becomes available via online retailers next month.

For those unable to make the trip, you’ll still have the opportunity to purchase Disney Lorcana in all of its available formats from online retailers like Best Buy and Miniature Market starting in early September.

Much like Magic: The Gathering, Disney Lorcana is available to purchase in a variety of different formats, whether you’re looking to start out or juice up your deck by adding new cards to your growing collection. The debut set of 204 cards, dubbed The First Chapter, is spread across three curated 60-card starter decks. 12-card booster packs are sold individually or as part of a 24-pack display box.

A gift set that includes a mix of booster packs, game tokens, and foil cards is also available in addition to the Illumineer’s Trove, which features a pair of deck boxes, 8 booster packs, and 15 damage counters.

Correction (Aug. 18): A previous version of this article stated that Disney Lorcana would be available starting tomorrow. The TCG is available from local game stores starting today. We regret the error.