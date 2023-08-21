Grab a 1 TB expansion card for your Xbox Series X for the lowest price yet

Amazon is hosting a Lightning Deal on the WD Black C50 expansion card for the Xbox Series X. The 1 TB version is $127.49 for a limited time, down from its usual price of $149.99. The previous best deal was during Prime Day 2023, when it sold for $139.99.

Deals like this on Xbox Series X (and S) expansion cards are rare, so even small price cuts like this are welcome. Most Xbox owners will likely need one at some point, since the the Xbox Series X tops out at less than 1 TB of internal storage, once system updates hog some of the space. Games are becoming larger in size, and some require 100 or more gigabytes for install files, or even updates.

If you have a Game Pass subscription and are planning to install Starfield in the coming weeks, I suggest snagging one of these at a discount while it’s still available.

Update: The Lightning Deal has been fully claimed, so the price has returned to $149.99.