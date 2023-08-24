Hades and Bastion soundtrack LPs are back at iam8Bit

Gaming merch company iam8Bit has reissued vinyl LPs for the amazing soundtracks to Hades and Bastion. The double LP soundtrack to Bastion is now available for $42.99, while the larger, four-LP set for Hades is $89.99. Purchasing either soundtrack also entitles you to digital downloads of the score in the FLAC lossless audio format.

Both soundtracks feature the full arrangements composed by Darren Korb, in addition to instrumental and vocal tracks featuring Ashley Barrett. The Bastion double LP has been pressed to a new yellow vinyl and is housed in a double gatefold jacket featuring art by Marie Bergeron. The Hades box set includes four sleeved LPs, each featuring art from Supergiant Games illustrators Jesse Tan and Jen Zee.

Typically, iam8Bit’s restocks don’t last for long, and these reprints are likely very limited in stock, so you’ll want to move fast if you want to add either of these excellent soundtracks to your collection. If it’s been a minute since you’ve listened to either soundtrack, here are a couple earworms to check out.