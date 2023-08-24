 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hades and Bastion soundtrack LPs are back at iam8Bit

Grab the limited edition Supergiant Games scores while they last

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Lifestyle shot of the Hades &amp; Bastion vinyl LPs Image: Supergiant
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Gaming merch company iam8Bit has reissued vinyl LPs for the amazing soundtracks to Hades and Bastion. The double LP soundtrack to Bastion is now available for $42.99, while the larger, four-LP set for Hades is $89.99. Purchasing either soundtrack also entitles you to digital downloads of the score in the FLAC lossless audio format.

Both soundtracks feature the full arrangements composed by Darren Korb, in addition to instrumental and vocal tracks featuring Ashley Barrett. The Bastion double LP has been pressed to a new yellow vinyl and is housed in a double gatefold jacket featuring art by Marie Bergeron. The Hades box set includes four sleeved LPs, each featuring art from Supergiant Games illustrators Jesse Tan and Jen Zee.

A photo of the four-LP reissue of the Hades soundtrack Image: Supergiant Games

Typically, iam8Bit’s restocks don’t last for long, and these reprints are likely very limited in stock, so you’ll want to move fast if you want to add either of these excellent soundtracks to your collection. If it’s been a minute since you’ve listened to either soundtrack, here are a couple earworms to check out.

