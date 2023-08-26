Don’t forget: you can get $4 movie tickets for this Sunday

While you’ll have to wait until 2024 to see Dune: Part Two on the big screen, Fandango is giving us all a great excuse to go out to the movies this Sunday. To commemorate National Cinema Day, Fandango is offering $4 tickets to any movie screening happening across the U.S. on Aug. 27, giving you the perfect excuse to complete the Barbenheimer challenge for just $8.

Below, you’ll find more details on Fandango’s promotion, in addition to some of our other favorite deals this week from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have recently appeared on Polygon.

The best entertainment deals this week

Fandango is offering $4 movie tickets to any screening happening at participating theaters on Sunday, Aug. 27. You can purchase tickets in advance, and this offer is valid at any theater that uses Fandango ticketing.

Film selections will vary based on your local theaters, but this is a great opportunity to catch up on some of the biggest releases of the summer, like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, and others.

Related The best movies of 2023 so far

For the true audio gourmand, we’ve found a modest discount on the vinyl LP of the Barbie soundtrack, currently available at Amazon for $25.63 (was $27.63). The track listing for this transparent vinyl is full of femme-fronted power ballads from the likes of Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Charli XCX. But it wouldn’t be complete without Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken.”

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Vinyl soundtrack doesn’t launch until Nov. 17, but discounted pre-orders are currently available via Amazon. You can reserve your copy of the double LP set for $34.99 instead of its suggested $41.98 retail price. The set includes the entire original score by BAFTA-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton pressed onto a pair of vivid orange and purple marbled LPs in slick custom art sleeves. The soundtrack also includes an 8-page art booklet featuring art from the film and liner notes from the composer.

As much as I love building replicas of the Statue of Liberty and the Taj Mahal with Lego, I no longer possess the curiosity and playfulness for them that I had as a kid. The Lego Creative Suitcase seems to be a self-contained remedy for grownups who share in this dilemma with me. Normally $19.99, you can pick up this color-sorted case of 213 assorted Lego pieces for $13.99 on Amazon to engage in some creative play of your own.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best gaming deals this week

A pair of excellent 27-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitors are available for a 30% discount at the LG store through Aug. 27 when you use the code ULTRA30 on checkout. These two 27-inch, flat panel monitors share many of the same great features, including a 1ms response time, HDMI 2.1 ports, FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and USB ports with data throughput, but a few specs set them apart.

The $699.99 27GR93U-B — discounted to $489.99 with the offer code — features a 4K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. On the other hand, the $499.99 27GR83Q-B, now discounted to $349.99, offers a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 (1440p), but with a faster refresh rate of 240Hz. Neither of these monitors are particularly inexpensive, but with these new discounts, you’ll have difficulty finding a monitor that can match these specs at a comparable price.

Related The best gaming monitors

Humble is currently hosting its end of summer sale, discounting a variety of titles from an array of publishers by up to 90%. There are hundreds of game deals to check out, but here are a handful of games we think are worthy of your attention.

It’s rare to find a game that’s exactly what its title suggests, but when you play Bear & Breakfast, you know precisely what you’re getting. This cozy — occasionally poignant —management game sees you running a bed and breakfast as an adorable bear named Hank with the assistance of his woodland pals. You can currently pick up this title for $13.99 from Humble.

If you enjoyed the crunchy mechanics and turn-based combat of Baldur’s Gate 3, but wished it took place in the post-apocalyptic American Rockies, you might want to check out the Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection, currently on sale at Humble for $12.49 (was $49.99). The Colorado Collection includes the base game, in addition to the Battle for Steeltown and Cult of the Holy Detonation expansions.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide plays like a grimdark version of Left 4 Dead. The cooperative has been getting substantial updates from its publisher since launch, and is due for a major overhaul to its progression and RPG systems in October. Right now, you can pick up a copy of Darktide at Humble for $27.99 (was $39.99).

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is a title that developed a thorny reputation for being a bit broken on launch, a stigma it’s struggled to shake off. But four years after launch, thanks to a wealth of patches and a committed modding community, Breakpoint has grown into a solid mil-sim experience. You can pick up the Gold Edition for $19.99 at Humble (was $99.99).

Related The best video games of the year so far

We got the Homeworld Remastered Collection for free earlier this summer courtesy of the Epic Games Store, and now, you can get the land-locked sequel/prequel, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, for the same price. Deserts of Kharak is an excellent RTS that plays like a sci-fi version of Mad Max that looks amazing and features an engrossing single-player campaign.