The Xbox Series X is $25 off at Dell, includes a $75 gift card

Dell is currently offering the Xbox Series X for $474.99, knocking $25 off the regular price of the console. That’s a decent deal, but what makes it great is that Dell is throwing in a $75 eGift card to use with a future transaction. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date on the Xbox Series X.

The $75 Dell gift card will be delivered via email within 20 days of your purchase. It will remain valid for up to 90 days after you get it, and it can be applied towards anything on the Dell storefront. This includes a variety of games for the Xbox Series X, like Age of Empires 4, Hi-Fi Rush, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4. You can even apply your gift card towards essential Xbox accessories like the Xbox Wireless Controller, or the Astro Gaming A10 wireless headset.

Dell isn’t the only retailer offering discounts on the Xbox Series X, however. Woot is currently discounting the console to $469.99 as a standalone purchase, but you can also get the console bundled with a copy of Diablo 4 for $499.99, essentially getting you the $60 game for free.