The new Analogue Pocket is super spoopy

You can pre-order the new luminous Analogue pocket starting Sep. 1

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A stock image of the glow in the dark Analogue Pocket Image: Analogue Pocket
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Everyone’s favorite new hardware to play their old games, the Analogue Pocket, is getting a new green, glow-in-the-dark limited edition. You can pre-order the handheld exclusively on the Analogue Pocket site starting on Sep. 1 for $249.99, with units shipping out by Sep. 5.

This eerie version of the Analogue Pocket is constructed with a glow-in-the-dark plastic but uses the same flexible OS and hardware as the original black and white versions of the handheld.

The Analogue Pocket lets you play your old cartridges for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance natively on a gorgeous 1600 x 1440 LCD screen that’s capable of upscaling your games or rendering your classic carts the way you remember, warts and all.

Beyond its exquisite engineering, the Pocket is full of quality-of-life features like Bluetooth connectivity, the ability to save and suspend your games, remap controls, and more. Personally, the biggest selling point of the Analogue Pocket is that you no longer go through $20 worth of AA batteries whenever you run out of juice.

