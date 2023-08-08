Many great games are buy 1, get 1 free at GameStop

GameStop is no stranger to hosting buy two, get one free deals, but today’s deal is even better. It’s hosting a buy one, get one (of equal or lesser value) for free. It applies to all sorts of games, including digital copies of some particularly good Switch games. Whether you just got a Switch, or you recently took advantage of the PS5’s $50 off deal, GameStop is currently the best place to stock up on games. Note: this deal won’t work on pre-owned games, just new ones. Also, GameStop hasn’t shared how long this promotion will last.

Here are a few of our favorites: