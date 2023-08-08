 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Many great games are buy 1, get 1 free at GameStop

The deal applies to physical and some digital titles

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ken and Ryu in their classic gi costumes throw a hadouken fireball at each other in a screenshot from Street Fighter 6
The deluxe edition of Street Fighter 6 is eligible for GameStop’s buy one, get one free deal.
Image: Capcom
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

GameStop is no stranger to hosting buy two, get one free deals, but today’s deal is even better. It’s hosting a buy one, get one (of equal or lesser value) for free. It applies to all sorts of games, including digital copies of some particularly good Switch games. Whether you just got a Switch, or you recently took advantage of the PS5’s $50 off deal, GameStop is currently the best place to stock up on games. Note: this deal won’t work on pre-owned games, just new ones. Also, GameStop hasn’t shared how long this promotion will last.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Metroid Dread

Samus examines one of the more natural-looking Metroid Dread environments Image: MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Caspar punching a mage in Fire Emblem: Three Houses Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games/Nintendo

Elden Ring

A character in long robes is holding a hatchet and standing to the left of the image. They face a character in the distance, who wields a bow and arrow. Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Ryoma Sakamoto uses the brawling fighting style against an enemy in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Octopath Traveler 2

Artwork of Hikari, one of the eight protagonists of Octopath Traveler 2, next to his horse

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe

A fighter looks out at a Times Square-like plaza in Street Fighter 6’s Metro City area in World Tour mode Image: Capcom

WarioWare: Get It Together

An Animal Crossing microgame in WarioWare: Get It Together! Image: Nintendo EPD, Intelligent Systems/Nintendo

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch 2’s next hero, Illari, revealed

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Cosmoctopus board game tackles cosmic horror without invoking Lovecraft

By Dan Arndt
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 pro tip: Play with a gamepad at least once

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse come to Netflix?

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3’s ‘crate trick’ is the OP solution to all of my problems

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

The PS5’s first discount is happening at GameStop, Amazon, and more

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon