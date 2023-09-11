The Resident Evil 4 remake just got its biggest discount yet

Whaddaya buyin’? The Resident Evil 4 remake, hopefully. The latest version of Resident Evil 4 for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is currently discounted at Best Buy. It’s normally $59.99, but you can currently pick up a physical copy for either platform for just $39.99. You can also purchase copies on PlayStation 4 for the same price, which grants access to the next-gen version for free.

Resident Evil 4 remains a staple of the horror and third-person shooter genres, and while it’s been upscaled for every console generation since its initial launch on the GameCube in 2002, this year’s version feels like the first true remastering this game has received.

This retelling of Leon Kennedy’s adventures in Spain covers all the same story beats you remember, but with updated character models, new gameplay elements, and additional quality-of-life features. These improvements, paired with a slick, new control scheme, make the 2023 version of Resident Evil 4 arguably the best way to experience this now classic, if campy, title.