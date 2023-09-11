 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Resident Evil 4 remake just got its biggest discount yet

Physcial copies for Xbox and PlayStation are currently available for $39.99

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

a close-up of Leon Kennedy holding a pistol close to his face in Resident Evil 4 (2023) Image: Capcom
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Whaddaya buyin’? The Resident Evil 4 remake, hopefully. The latest version of Resident Evil 4 for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is currently discounted at Best Buy. It’s normally $59.99, but you can currently pick up a physical copy for either platform for just $39.99. You can also purchase copies on PlayStation 4 for the same price, which grants access to the next-gen version for free.

Resident Evil 4 remains a staple of the horror and third-person shooter genres, and while it’s been upscaled for every console generation since its initial launch on the GameCube in 2002, this year’s version feels like the first true remastering this game has received.

This retelling of Leon Kennedy’s adventures in Spain covers all the same story beats you remember, but with updated character models, new gameplay elements, and additional quality-of-life features. These improvements, paired with a slick, new control scheme, make the 2023 version of Resident Evil 4 arguably the best way to experience this now classic, if campy, title.

Loading comments...

The Latest

A Hulu thriller, Netflix wrestlers, Foundation finale, and all the new TV to watch this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Where to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Super Mario 64 Lego Set gets its best discount yet

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Filed under:

How to get adhesive in Starfield

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Disney’s 100-movie Blu-ray set is like Disney Plus in a box

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Attack on Titan Final Season leak seems to reveal finale release date

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon