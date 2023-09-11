 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Mario 64 Lego Set gets its best discount yet

Save $40 on this clever tribute to the worlds of Super Mario 64

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Lego Mario question mark block set four levels Image: Lego/YouTube
The massive Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is a 2,064-piece tribute to the red plumber's inaugural three-dimensional adventure, and is currently available for its lowest price ever at Amazon and Target. Normally $199.99, you can pick up the monolithic query stone for just $159.99.

The Question Mark Block set cleverly flips open to reveal several miniature replicas of environments and characters from Super Mario 64, including King Bob-omb, Big Mr. I, and even more awesome secrets and easter eggs for fans of the franchise.

A stock image of the minifigs and dioramas featured in the Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Lego set. Image: Lego

Beyond just serving as a clever diorama, the Question Mark Block Lego also includes several interactions with the Lego Super Mario system. And, as luck would have it, the Lego Super Mario Starter courses featuring Mario and Luigi are discounted, too. Normally $59.99, you can currently pick up each unique starter set for $47.99, giving you the perfect excuse to play around with these clever toys.

