The 2023 Starter Kit for Magic: The Gathering is now available

You can currently pick up the $20 starter kit from Amazon, Target, or your local game store

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A still from a promotional video for the Magic: The Gathering 2023 starter set Image: Wizards of the Coast
The best way to learn Magic: The Gathering has just received its annual reissue. The 2023 Magic: The Gathering Starter Kit is currently available to purchase from Amazon, Target, Miniature Market, and in-person from your local game store.

The handy $19.99 box set includes a pair of themed, 60-card decks featuring reprints from prior MTG sets. This year, Wizards of the Coast has packaged its MTG starter kit with a blue-red deck anchored by the Tyrant of Kher Ridges, alongside a green-white deck featuring the Boon-Bringer Valkyrie.

While the contents of every 2023 Starter Kit are technically identical, out of the 14 rare cards you’ll find two randomly picked traditional foil cards. Wizards of the Coast has also provided the decklists for the 2023 Starter Kit, and a quick breakdown of what you can expect to find in the box.

  • 4 Mythic rare cards (two per deck)
  • 14 Rare cards (seven per deck)
  • In each deck, one rare is a traditional foil
  • 18 Uncommon cards
  • 38 Common cards
  • 48 Land cards
  • 2 MTG Arena code cards (available only in select regions)
  • 2 deck boxes
  • 4 double-faced tokens
  • 2 reference cards

