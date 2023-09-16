Celebrate Steam’s 20th birthday with 20% off the Steam Deck

Believe it or not, Steam turned 20 this week. Valve is celebrating by discounting every game it has ever made, including a deal that knocks 20% off the Steam Deck. We’ve also scoped out some excellent game deals at Newegg and Humble, in addition to collector’s edition Blu-rays for Star Trek and Studio Ghibli movies.

Below, you’ll find some of our other favorite deals this week from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have recently appeared on Polygon.

The best gaming deals this week

Fancy a Steam Deck, Valve’s excellent handheld PC that can run a surprising amount of games? The 64 GB option is currently available for $359 (normally $399). If you need more (and faster) storage, the 256 GB version costs $449 (it’s normally $529), and the 512 GB model for $519 (marked down from $649). All models include a zip-up case for the Deck, but the 512 GB version is unique in that its screen is covered in anti-glare etched glass.

If you’ve been on the fence about adopting a Steam Deck of your own, there’s never been a better time to do so, since this is matching its lowest price yet. Valve has also managed to iron out many of the Steam Deck’s early issues, and the list of Steam Deck verified titles has been greatly expanded since launch.

Valve’s catalog of games, sparse as it is, represents some of the best titles available in PC gaming. If you’ve somehow missed out on games like Half-Life or Portal, you can currently purchase the Valve Complete Pack on Steam for just $11.08. This bundle is a $130 value that brings together the entire Half-Life (excluding Half-Life: Alyx), Portal, and Left 4 Dead franchises along with all of their associated expansions and mods.

Earlier this week, we shared that the excellent Resident Evil 4 remake was available for $20 less than usual. And good news: the deal is still happening. You can pick up the Xbox or PlayStation version for $39.99 (usually $59.99) at Amazon or Best Buy.

Right now, you can fill your new Steam Deck with six classic Halo titles for just $10. Normally $39.99, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a bargain even at twice the price, bundling together the cinematic campaigns and classic multiplayer of the FPS franchise that defined Xbox as a brand. What’s even more impressive is that even after several years, The Master Chief Collection continues to receive regular updates and fixes. For those who have Game Pass, you’ll find this collection already available there.

Newegg is currently offering modest discounts on new releases like Starfield and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The standard edition of Bethesda’s star-spanning RPG is priced at $69.99, but you can save $5 by using the promo code 5STARFLD at checkout. But, if massive, gun-wielding mecha is more your style, you can also save 10% on the standard edition of Armored Core 6 by using the code LDZCW597 at checkout.

Rounding out our weekly gaming deals, please direct your attention to an excellent game bundle at Humble. The “Build today, plan for tomorrow” bundle brings together Cities Skylines and its 20-plus pieces of DLC for the modest fee of just $20. Proceeds from your purchase of this truly definitive city builder bundle go to benefit the ecological charities Coral Guardian, Oceana, and Direct Relief.

Also, because free is always awesome, you might want to check out the Friends vs. Friends free weekend on Steam. Through Sep. 21, you can play the full version of the cel-shaded arena shooter on Steam for free. If you like what you’ve played, you can make the game a permanent part of your collection at half-price.

The best entertainment deals this week

A 54-disc celebration of everyone’s favorite star-faring Frenchman, pre-orders for Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection are discounted at Amazon. Normally $244.99, you can reserve your copy of this collector’s box set for $199.95 ahead of its Oct. 17 launch. Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection contains Blu-ray versions of all seven seasons of Star Trek: TNG, in addition to the four movies featuring The Next Generation crew and the complete series of Star Trek: Picard.

Inside the nearly 12-pound box, you’ll also find a set of four handsomely embossed Chateau Picard coasters, a set of combadge magnets, a custom deck of playing cards, and an exclusive hardcover version of The Wisdom of Picard, a 208-page collection of quotes from the man himself.

Currently, you can find Blu-rays of the entire Studio Ghibli catalog discounted at Amazon. With the exception of Hayao Miyazaki’s most recent film, The Boy and the Heron, all of the classic titles are available, packaged in classy steelbook cases. Just in case you haven’t been introduced to the whimsical works of the prolific anime studio, we’ve picked out a handful of accessible titles to start with, including My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Howl’s Moving Castle.