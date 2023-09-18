 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amazon’s October Prime Day is happening on Oct. 10-11

A convenient way to get some holiday shopping done early

By Cameron Faulkner
A blue/orange graphic that says “Prime Day” laid over several Amazon shipping boxes. Graphic: Will Joel/Polygon | Source images: Amazon
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon's commerce editor.

Amazon is back with another Prime Day happening in just a couple of weeks. Prime Big Deal Days, as this promotion is called, will begin in the early hours of Tuesday, Oct. 10, and last through Oct. 11. This autumn sale will have dozens of great deals for Polygon readers, whether your interests align more with tabletop games, video games, toys, or movies.

As with July’s Prime Day, there will be many deals that you can access only with a subscription to Amazon Prime, so we recommend subscribing if you’re interested (even if you just take advantage of the free 30-day trial available to new members). Depending on what you buy, the $14.99-per-month subscription could pay for itself during this sale.

Stay tuned in October, as we’ll be telling you about the deals that matter the most from Amazon, as well as from other big retailers that are getting started with Black Friday festivities earlier than ever.

