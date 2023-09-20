The Steam Deck is still 20% off, but only through Thursday

For the 20th anniversary of Steam, Valve made some funny memes, and it cut prices on several games as well as its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC. It’s one of a few precious times when the Deck has sold for 20% off, knocking the base $399.99 model down to $359.10.

The pricier models are discounted, too. Have your sights on the model with a fast 256 GB SSD? It’s usually $529, but you can grab it for $449.65. The high-end version that has 512 GB of storage and anti-glare etched glass costs $519.20, down from $649. If you’ve been on the fence for a while, I recommend taking advantage of these prices, which in most cases are just a bit higher than Valve’s refurbished Steam Decks.

It’s true, there will certainly be more chances in the future to get this discount — or a better one, possibly. Anything can happen with Black Friday around the corner. Plus, who knows what Valve has in store with new hardware (if anything)? As for why I bring this up, our pals at The Verge covered the news that some Valve hardware recently got certification at South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency for a device that has a Wi-Fi radio inside, but that’s all we know so far. It may be a revised Steam Deck, or something else entirely, maybe a new VR headset.