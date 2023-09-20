 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get 42 Shadowrun books for just $18 at Humble

A massive collection of fiction for Catalyst’s cyberpunk meets D&D RPG is available for less than $20

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Image: Catalyst Game Labs
A collection of 42 novellas set in the world of Shadowrun is currently on sale for $18 at Humble. Many of these books date from the inception of Catalyst’s cyberpunk-fantasy TTRPG and feature work from a mix of sci-fi authors and game designers like Tom Dowd, Robert N. Charette, Michael A. Stackpole, Nyx Smith, Mel Odom, and more. If you don’t want to commit to the entire 42-book bundle, you also have the option to pick up ten of them for $10, or three for just $1.

I’ve got a confession to make, chummer: I’ve played precisely zero games of the Shadowrun TTRPG, but I still love everything about its lore and fiction. Shadowrun builds on the brooding, neon-lit worlds introduced through cultural touchstones like Blade Runner and the Cyberpunk TTRPG, but turns it on its head by injecting its own brand of swords and sorcery.

Like other Humble Bundles, the proceeds from this deal benefit a non-profit. Purchasing this bundle specifically goes to help Legal Defense Fund, an organization that fights for racial justice in America.

