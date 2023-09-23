Cyberpunk 2077 is 40% off before next week’s launch of Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 is selling for a sweet price ahead of the Sep. 25 launch of its awesome expansion, Phantom Liberty, making this weekend a prime opportunity to see what CD Projekt Red has improved with its long-awaited 2.0 patch. You can also find this and other discounts on titles that have recently received a fresh coat of paint below.

Just in case you’re new to our weekend coverage, this is Polygon’s weekly deal roundup, where we pull together our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have recently appeared on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

Listen up, Chooms: The Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t become available until Sep. 25 (Sept. 26 on consoles), but if you want to get up to speed on everything included with the massive 2.0 update, you should take some time this weekend to get reacquainted with the streets of Night City. Beyond overhauling the perk and skill trees, the 2.0 update brings vehicular combat, a revamped Cyberware system, and a slew of graphical improvements.

Right now, you can pick up a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for $35.99 (normally $59.99) and reserve the Phantom Liberty expansion for $29.99. The base game is actually a bit cheaper on PlayStation, where you can get a digital copy for $29.99.

A few other games that similarly aren’t so new have been making waves with recent updates as well. Sea of Thieves’ next season is adding a more chill game mode with PvP disabled, and is currently enjoying a free storyline themed around The Secret of Monkey Island. If you’ve never had the chance to participate in this cooperative high seas adventure for Xbox and PC, you can currently pick up a copy for $19.99 from Steam. If you’d rather subscribe to Game Pass for Xbox or PC, the game is available for no extra cost there.

Titanfall 2, a game that fans have furiously wished for a sequel to, has been updated recently. EA fixed its official matchmaking, which had gone to hell over the years. This sudden attention is odd, and has caused lots of folks around the internet to suspect that EA may have an announcement in store for fans. Will it be Titanfall 3, or just a cool tie-in with Apex Legends? Who knows?

What we do know is that if you never had the opportunity to play this game in its heyday, we recommend picking up a discounted copy from Amazon. I guarantee it’ll be the best $2.99 you’ve spent today.

This past week, the open-world zombie survival simulator, State of Decay 2, also received a welcome update. The Curveball Update adds new static or randomized modifiers to your playthrough, reanimating this five-year-old title. While State of Decay 2 has been a Game Pass staple since its launch, you can pick it up from Xbox for just $8.99 if you’d prefer to own it forever.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller dropped to its lowest price ever this week, and it’s still available for $99.99 if you still want to get in on the deal. Normally $129.99, the “Core” controller delivers the same performance as its more expensive sibling, but doesn’t come packaged with the bits that allow for greater customization. The Elite Series 2 Core controller ditches the charging case, back paddles, and alternate thumbsticks in favor of a lower price point. However, you can always purchase these accessories and tack them on at a later date.

The Baseus Power Bank is one of our favorite battery packs for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or really anything with a USB-C port requiring low to medium levels of power. You can pick up the 20,000 mAh version at Amazon for $47.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. This beefy power bank features a pair of 30 W USB-A outputs, but it can also charge more power-hungry devices thanks to its 65 W-compatible USB-C port. If you need something with even more juice, the 30,000mAh model for $63.99 is likely the better option for you.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

Get the Lego Optimus Prime for an optimal price. The Lego Optimus Prime kit is currently available on Amazon for just $152.99. This 1,502-piece model comes equipped with all of OP’s trademark accessories, and he actually transforms.

Like a Hurricane: The Oral History of Street Fighter, the massive 480-page tome chronicling the development of Street Fighter 2, is currently available from the Polygon merch store. Penned by our own Matt Leone, Like a Hurricane features insights from over 60 designers, artists, and other minds that brought this staple of the fighting game community to life. You can pick up your own copy for $39.99, but if you add our exclusive double LP to our order (a $30 value), you can snag both for $49.99.

If you prefer your cyberpunk with a little more swords and sorcery mixed in, you can currently pick up a bundle of 42 novellas set in the Shadowrun universe at Humble for just $18. Many of these books date from the inception of Catalyst’s cyberpunk-fantasy TTRPG and feature work from a mix of sci-fi authors and game designers like Tom Dowd, Robert N. Charette, Michael A. Stackpole, Nyx Smith, Mel Odom, and more.

Right now, if you buy a graphic novel through Barnes & Noble, you can get another for half price. There are dozens of titles to choose from, many of which are already discounted. Eligible books include staples like The Sandman, The Walking Dead, Heartstopper, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, The Adventure Zone, and more.

If you haven’t foolishly ditched your only remaining video disc player, you can find several classic 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD movies discounted at Kino Lorber to add to your collection of Physical media. Eligible titles include classics like The Great Escape, In Bruges, The Silence of the Lambs, and Spaceballs.

Related The best movies of 2023 so far