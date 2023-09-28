 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Legend of Zelda manga Legendary Edition is 35% off

Save on this legendary chest full of manga, plus some great hardcover books

By Alice Newcome-Beill
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

A splash panel from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Manga Image: Akira Himekawa
Not all fans of The Legend of Zelda know that there’s a long-running (and very good) manga based on some of the series’ titles. Authored and illustrated by the duo A. Honda and S. Nagana under the pen name Akira Himekawa, many of the volumes are available in a collectible treasure chest, which is a gift that should please fans of the franchise.

We’re telling you about it here because you can currently get that Legendary Edition for $80 at Amazon (normally $125). The discounted price for this cleverly packaged collection usually hovers somewhere around $85, but this is the best discount yet we’ve seen for the five-volume, hardback set.

Packaged inside of an adorably blocky recreation of a chest from numerous The Legend of Zelda games, you’ll find illustrated novelizations of Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, A Link to the Past, and more.

If you want some additional discounted hardcover tomes featuring the pointy-eared hero, you can also find The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia for $24.30 (was $39.99), The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia for $25.49 (was $39.99), or The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts for $29.71 (was $39.99).

Art & Artifacts features a collection of illustrations and concept art from The Legend of Zelda franchise, while the cracking open The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia can fill you in on the lineage of the royal family of Hyrule. However, if you’re more interested in the creative process behind the storied franchise, the Hyrule Historia chronicles the development of The Legend of Zelda across its various mediums.

