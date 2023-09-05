 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today’s your last chance to save on a PS Plus subscription

The significant price jump goes into effect Wednesday

By Cameron Faulkner
A front-facing view of the PS5 DualSense controller Photo: Henry Hargreaves/Polygon
Sony is about to bump up the annual cost of every tier of PlayStation Plus, its subscription service that enables online play and game streaming, and provides a monthly batch of free games for PS5 gamers. The company announced the price changes in late August, and today is your final chance to save before the cost goes up Sept. 6 by as much as $40 — that is, if you want the highest Premium tier. Its most affordable Essential tier will increase by $20 per year, going from $59.99 to $79.99.

Aside from logging onto your PS5 and subscribing, another easy method for subscribing at the lower cost is to purchase the funds you need digitally via Amazon. Those will arrive as digital codes that you can redeem on your console, or through the PlayStation mobile app. Then, just be sure to use them before tomorrow to lock in your subscription.

Starfield romance options and how relationships work

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

