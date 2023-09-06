See Elemental, The Little Mermaid, and more for just $6

New and returning Disney Plus subscribers in the U.S. can get three months of the ad-supported version of Disney Plus, also known as Disney Plus Basic, for just $6 if they subscribe ahead of Sept. 20. Three months at this tier would normally cost $24, and this discount shakes out to $2 per month.

September is already shaping up to be an awesome month to be a member of the house of mouse’s official streaming service. In addition to today’s announcement that Elemental will come to Disney Plus on Sept. 13, subscribers can also look forward to Ahsoka, The Little Mermaid, and a wealth of other movies, shows, and documentaries.

Disney recently announced that a price increase would be coming to the ad-free version of its streaming service beginning Oct. 12, raising the monthly price from $10.99 to $13.99. However, the ad-supported plan will retain its normal $7.99 monthly fee. This price increase will also impact ad-free subscriptions to Hulu, ESPN Plus, and their associated Disney Plus bundles.

While the Disney Plus Basic plan you’re getting with this deal is ad-supported, and it doesn’t allow you to download shows for offline playback, there are still thousands of other titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic to check out, just in case September’s new releases aren’t up your alley.