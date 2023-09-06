 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

See Elemental, The Little Mermaid, and more for just $6

Subscribe before Sept. 20 to get three months of Disney Plus’ basic tier for $2 per month

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ember and Wade from Pixar’s Elemental standing next to each other Image: Pixar/Disney
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

New and returning Disney Plus subscribers in the U.S. can get three months of the ad-supported version of Disney Plus, also known as Disney Plus Basic, for just $6 if they subscribe ahead of Sept. 20. Three months at this tier would normally cost $24, and this discount shakes out to $2 per month.

September is already shaping up to be an awesome month to be a member of the house of mouse’s official streaming service. In addition to today’s announcement that Elemental will come to Disney Plus on Sept. 13, subscribers can also look forward to Ahsoka, The Little Mermaid, and a wealth of other movies, shows, and documentaries.

Disney recently announced that a price increase would be coming to the ad-free version of its streaming service beginning Oct. 12, raising the monthly price from $10.99 to $13.99. However, the ad-supported plan will retain its normal $7.99 monthly fee. This price increase will also impact ad-free subscriptions to Hulu, ESPN Plus, and their associated Disney Plus bundles.

While the Disney Plus Basic plan you’re getting with this deal is ad-supported, and it doesn’t allow you to download shows for offline playback, there are still thousands of other titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic to check out, just in case September’s new releases aren’t up your alley.

Next Up In Disney

Loading comments...

The Latest

Diablo 4 will get a new expansion every year

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Filed under:

Starfield ‘Top of the List’ quest, how to survey a habitable planet explained

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

Star Wars’ World Between Worlds is the answer to Ahsoka’s latest cliffhanger

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Filed under:

How to assign crew to ships and outposts in Starfield

By Jordan Oloman
/ new

Filed under:

23 things you should know before starting Starfield

By Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee, and 2 more
/ new

Gen Con Magic: The Gathering card thieves charged with felony theft

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon