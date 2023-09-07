 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Switch OLED is $40 off at Walmart

You can get one in white for just $309.99

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A Nintendo Switch OLED Model being inserted into its dock Photo: Nintendo
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Until we eventually get a true successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED is still the best Nintendo handheld money can buy. Normally, it costs $349.99, but you can currently get one from Walmart for $309.99. While this discount comes from a third-party reseller via Walmart, you still get the same one-year Nintendo warranty that covers any defects, and the purchase is entitled to free shipping and returns.

The highlight of the Switch OLED compared to the standard model is its larger, and more vibrant OLED screen that makes games look great despite having the same resolution. Other standout features include improved audio, a beefier kickstand, and double the internal storage compared to the standard Switch (64 GB, as opposed to the 32 GB). The performance and other capabilities of the OLED are identical to the regular Switch, and it’s compatible with microSD cards if you need some extra real estate for your games.

While it's perfectly capable on its own, there are several excellent accessories for the Nintendo Switch OLED that can really elevate your experience. We’ve dropped a handful of selections below, but feel free to check out our collection of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for more cool extras.

