Wolfenstein: The Board Game and its expansions are now available through Amazon following a successful Kickstarter campaign by Archon Games back in 2020. The game is currently available for $105, and its expansion pack, Old Blood, is available for $39. Players can even pick up the 3D terrain kit for $87.

The cooperative, dungeon-crawling board game is modeled after MachineGames’ excellent re-imagining of Wolfenstein, and contains 55 immaculately detailed miniatures. Players take on the role of the members of the Kreisau Circle, including Anya, Max Hass, and the man himself, B.J. Blazkowicz, as they tear through dungeons full of Nazis to turn into dog food. However, Wolfenstein: The Board Game is more than just running and gunning through corridors, as players must carefully manage their abilities to complete their objectives within a set time limit without raising an alarm.

The base game comes packaged with ten missions that can be played solo, or with up to three other players as a standalone experience, or as part of a persistent campaign, complete with difficulty settings. The Old Blood expansion comes with an additional four levels, corresponding terrain, and 24 miniatures. If you want to enhance your game of Wolfenstein even further, you could even invest in the 3D terrain kit, which comes with 73 modular walls, gates and doors to design your own missions.