The next Pokémon Squishmallows are Teddiursa and Clefairy

Squishmallows hasn’t announced a launch date for these new additions

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A rendering of the new Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows Image: Squishmallows
Squishmallows recently announced via Twitter that two new members would be joining its already robust roster of hard-to-find Pokémon plushies. Clefairy and Teddiursa will be joining Piplup, Snorlax, Togepi, Gengar, and multiple versions of Pikachu. The exact launch date for these new Squishmallows hasn’t been announced yet, but we’d bet you’ll see these two on store shelves in the next couple of months. And like the others, they’ll likely sell out in a flash.

A lineup of Pokémon Squishmallows (Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Togepi, Piplup and a winking Pikachu) sitting on a window sill
A (mostly) complete lineup of the Pokemon Squishmallows
Image: Kelly Toys Holdings/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, Creatures, Game Freak
A stock image of the Pokémon Center exclusive Snorlax Squishmallow Image: The Pokémon Center

The adorable new additions will likely be available from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. However, just like previous releases, The Pokémon Center will have its own limited-edition Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows available with an exclusive patch on the back.

The current roster of Pokémon Squishmallows is still in high demand, with the secondhand market selling them for higher prices than you’d find at retailers. If that doesn’t deter you, we’ve put together a list of Pokémon Squishmallows that are currently available, and where to find them if you’d like to add any of these precious round boys to your collection.

