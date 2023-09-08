Monopoly is the next stop for The Witcher

The next franchise to join the near limitless number of Monopoly spin-offs is The Witcher. Monopoly: The Witcher, is now available for $44.99 from publisher, The Op. It joins some great variants of the classic real-estate board game, including Dungeons & Dragons, Law & Order, Animal Crossing, and many more.

The fantasy franchise, initially penned by author Andrej Sapkowski, then made famous through a series of great games and a Netflix show, has made the next stop on its way to becoming fully commercialized. It looks like a pretty faithful adaptation, though. Besides providing lore-appropriate names for the Community Chest (Bounty) and Chance (Law of Surprise) cards, players will compete to buy, sell, and trade famous monsters from the franchise, like the frightening Bruxa.

The rules to this edition of Monopoly are the same as any other variation: bankrupt your opponents and be the last person standing. However, as a special edition this version is packaged with its own Witcher-appropriate tokens, including Kaer Mohren, a Flaming Book, a Crystal Skull, Lute, and, in a genius move, Roach on the Roof — a nod to a fan-favorite glitch in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt that caused Geralt’s horse to end up in the least helpful place imaginable.

This isn’t the only Witcher-themed tabletop option available to you. If you want more in-depth experiences, you have The Witcher Old World board game and its vast library of expansions, or The Witcher RPG by Michael Pondsmith, the person responsible for the Cyberpunk RPG franchise.