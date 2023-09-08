 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monopoly is the next stop for The Witcher

Publisher The Op finally lets you toss a coin to your Witcher

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the box art to Monopoly: The Witcher Edition Image: Usaopoly
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

The next franchise to join the near limitless number of Monopoly spin-offs is The Witcher. Monopoly: The Witcher, is now available for $44.99 from publisher, The Op. It joins some great variants of the classic real-estate board game, including Dungeons & Dragons, Law & Order, Animal Crossing, and many more.

The fantasy franchise, initially penned by author Andrej Sapkowski, then made famous through a series of great games and a Netflix show, has made the next stop on its way to becoming fully commercialized. It looks like a pretty faithful adaptation, though. Besides providing lore-appropriate names for the Community Chest (Bounty) and Chance (Law of Surprise) cards, players will compete to buy, sell, and trade famous monsters from the franchise, like the frightening Bruxa.

A stock photo of the board used in Monopoly: The Witcher Image: The Op

The rules to this edition of Monopoly are the same as any other variation: bankrupt your opponents and be the last person standing. However, as a special edition this version is packaged with its own Witcher-appropriate tokens, including Kaer Mohren, a Flaming Book, a Crystal Skull, Lute, and, in a genius move, Roach on the Roof — a nod to a fan-favorite glitch in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt that caused Geralt’s horse to end up in the least helpful place imaginable.

A stock photo of the tokens for Monopoly: The Witcher Image: The Op
A stock photo of the board and cards used in Monopoly: The Witcher Image: The Op

This isn’t the only Witcher-themed tabletop option available to you. If you want more in-depth experiences, you have The Witcher Old World board game and its vast library of expansions, or The Witcher RPG by Michael Pondsmith, the person responsible for the Cyberpunk RPG franchise.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

How to dock your ship at a space station in Starfield

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Apple TV’s Godzilla show actually looks like... one of the best shows of the year?

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Why Riot removes League’s popular new game modes

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

The best weapons in Starfield

By Ford James
/ new

Twitter’s creepiest viral thread now has its own horror movie

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Filed under:

Starfield ‘Tapping the Grid’ quest walkthrough

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon