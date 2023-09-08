Most build-it-yourself replicas don’t interest me, but it’s another story when one makes me remember the glory days of picking up Halo 3 on launch day and racing home to play it. Mega’s 3:4 scale replica of the Xbox 360 that I saw via Wario64’s X (formerly Twitter) post has extremely nostalgic powers over me, and it seems like a fun project for anyone who has an affinity for Microsoft’s best console.

This kit includes 1,342 pieces that come together as a the white Xbox 360 console, a white wireless controller, and a replica copy of Halo 3. While it isn’t a functioning console, Mega worked in some loving details, like working lights (as far as I know, they aren’t red), a faux removeable hard drive (Remember those things? Microsoft charged $100 for 20 GB, if I recall correctly!), and a disc drive. Apparently, putting in the included Halo 3 disc will “activate the motherboard.” I’d be surprised if there’s replica hardware inside of this thing, but the vagueness is killing me.

Mega is targeting ages 18 and up for this set, as it provides a rewarding, challenging building experience. The Xbox 360 replica kit is available for pre-order now through Target for $149.99, and it’ll launch on Oct. 8.