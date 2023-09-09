Get a $75 gift card when you buy a PS5 from Dell

De-orbit yourself from Starfield for a minute and check out some of the sweet deals we’ve rounded up this weekend. Alongside an excellent deal for the PlayStation 5 that includes a gift card, you’ll also find a solid discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED, and a Kickstarter-exclusive discount on Rollacrit’s new Bag of Holding.

Below, you’ll find some of our other favorite deals this week from the worlds of gaming and entertainment (and...food?), along with some of the best-selling products that have recently appeared on Polygon.

The best gaming deals this week

Dell is currently offering the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive for $499.99, which isn’t a deal on its own, but what makes this worth checking out is that Dell will throw in a $75 eGift card to use with a future purchase.

The $75 Dell gift card will be delivered via email within 20 days of your purchase. It will remain valid for up to 90 days after you get it and can be applied to anything on the Dell online storefront. This includes a variety of essential titles for the PS5 like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. The Dell store even supplies PlayStation 5 accessories like the DualSense controller, and the Astro A40 TR headset.

The ThinkGeek veterans at Rollacrit have resurrected the amazing Bag of Holding. The Kickstarter campaign that’s currently for the spacious, durable, and versatile canvas bag for tabletop lovers has already met all of its stretch goals, and you can save $50 on the retail price by submitting a pledge before Oct. 4. Let the GIF below speak for itself — the Bag of Holding can carry a lot of stuff.

The standard $125 pledge will get you your own Bag of Holding, which comes with several new quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor, including a built-in rain cover, a cinch strap for posters, concealed double straps to transform it into a backpack, and a beverage compartment.

An optional $185 pledge tier will get you a bag along with some additional goodies like a pair of extra zipper pull charms, a velcro-backed shoulder strap for patches, and a custom set of resin dice. All of these Optional add-ons are also available to add to your pledge piecemeal, starting at $8.

Earlier this week, we pointed out that Walmart was offering the Nintendo Switch OLED for $309.99 instead of its usual $349.99. This deal is still available, and until we get a true successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED is still the best Nintendo handheld money can buy.

This deal is fulfilled by Walmart from a third-party reseller, but you’ll still get the same one-year Nintendo warranty that covers any manufacturer defects, and the purchase is entitled to free shipping and returns.

Need a little extra space for games on your new Switch OLED? Thankfully, one of the best and most spacious microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch (and other gaming handhelds, including the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally) is discounted at Amazon. You can currently get the 256 GB model of the Samsung EVO Select microSD card for $19.99 (was $24.76), while the 512 GB version is on sale for $29.99 (was $39.99).

If there’s anything my gamer brain loves more than deals, it's tacos and Mountain Dew Baja Blast. As of right now, it’s just a few more sleeps to Taco Tuesday, happening on Sep. 12, so mark your calendar. To celebrate, Taco Bell and Doordash are teaming up to expedite the delicious taco-to-tummy pipeline by offering $5 discounts on orders of $15 or more at Taco Bell and other participating Mexican restaurants (in other words, you can buy from your local Mexican spot, not just Taco Bell). Just use the promo code TACOTAB at checkout when ordering through Doordash to cash in on this savory deal.

The best entertainment deals this week

While I’m personally curious to know the ideal way to prepare roast Pidgey, My Pokemon Baking Book is more about making sweets that resemble your favorite pocket monsters. Currently, you can pre-order this tome of tasty treats ahead of its Sep. 19 launch on Amazon for $22.39 (was $27.99). Inside, you’ll find recipes for delicious sweets like Igglybuff Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes, Bidoof Peanut Butter Pretzel Tarts, and more.

Regardless of your feelings towards Tim Burton’s masterwork, The Nightmare Before Christmas, it's tough to deny that the soundtrack is just earworms front to back. In fact, now that I’ve mentioned the movie, you’re probably humming one of those spoopy tunes right now.

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate some of composer Danny Elfman’s best work, you can currently pre-order The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack Vinyl at Amazon for $25 (was $35). The double-sided LP will ship out by Sep. 29, and is the perfect accompaniment to the 4K Blu-ray version of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The mother of all modern consoles is now available in Lego form. The Lego Atari 2600 is normally $239.99, but is currently discounted to $208.99 at Target. The 2,532-piece set, is a cleverly designed and fitting tribute not just to the classic console, but its iconic titles as well. The set features the Atari 2600 console, a single controller, and three cartridges with matching dioramas.