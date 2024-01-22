Steam’s pirates vs. ninjas sale kicks off today

I never quite understood the rivalry between pirates and ninjas, but Steam’s latest sale is offering discounts on a variety of titles that feature stealth, swashbuckling, and occasionally both. Regardless of which side of the argument you fall on, you can find discounts on essential titles like Sea of Thieves, Mark of the Ninja Remastered, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Return to Monkey Island, and more through Jan. 29. While many of these discounts are reserved for slightly older titles, you can still find some modest discounts on newer titles too. Below, we’ve pulled together some of our recommendations for you to browse, conveniently sorted into pirates and ninjas.
Pirates
The Caribbean Sail - $4.49 (was $14.99)
Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (was $39.99)
Sea of Survivors - $3.99 (was $4.99)
Marauders - $20.99 (was $29.99)
Captains of the Wacky Waters - $11.99 (was $19.99)
Ninjas
Strider - $4.49 (was $14.99)
They Always Run - $4.49 (was $9.99)
Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $7.99 (was $19.99)
Lawbringer - $2.99 (was $3.99)
The Messenger - $4.99 (was $19.99)
Cyber Shadow - $11.99 (was $19.99)
