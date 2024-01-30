 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Essential sci-fi and fantasy books are buy one, get one 50% off at Barnes & Noble

You can also save on a great selection of board games through Jan. 31

By Alice Jovanée
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune 2020 Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
Barnes & Noble is having a buy one, get one 50% off sale, giving you the opportunity to stock up on essential board games, graphic novels, and fiction through Jan. 31. There’s no limit to how many times you can take advantage of this promotion — just add two participating titles to your cart, and you’ll save half on the item of lesser value. In addition to a massive selection of books and graphic novels, you’ll also find some amazing discounts on board games.

This sale not only features some of the most crucial science fiction and fantasy works of the past century, like Dune, and The Lord of the Rings saga, but you’ll also find some excellent graphic novels like The Mysteries, and the complete works of Bone.

If you’re looking for a way to quickly fill the void on bookshelves without spending a mint, we’ve broken down some of our favorite books and board games by genre below.

Sci-fi and fantasy books on sale

YA Fiction

Graphic Novels / Comics

Board Games

