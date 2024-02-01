 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Nintendo Switch console is cheaper than usual at Amazon

Amazon’s discount will save you $25 at checkout — no coupons needed

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons in Joy-Con Grip next to Dock, all sitting on a wooden background Photo: James Bareham/Polygon
Amazon is currently offering a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. You can find it selling at Amazon for $263.99 before tax, thanks to a reduced price and a $25 discount that’s automatically applied at checkout. There’s no telling how long this discount will last, so you’ll want to get a move on if you want to pick one up at this price.

Although the internet is flooded with rumors of an impending successor to the 2017 Nintendo handheld, and a fancier OLED option currently available, we still stand by the regular Switch as one of the most accessible, value-packed options for gaming, thanks to its robust catalog of games and relatively low price.

Just in case you needed another reason to pick up a Nintendo Switch on sale, Nintendo and other retailers are currently offering substantial discounts on a variety of essential titles through Feb. 8, giving you the chance to save on games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

