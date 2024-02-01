Amazon is currently offering a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. You can find it selling at Amazon for $263.99 before tax, thanks to a reduced price and a $25 discount that’s automatically applied at checkout. There’s no telling how long this discount will last, so you’ll want to get a move on if you want to pick one up at this price.

Related The best Nintendo Switch accessories

Although the internet is flooded with rumors of an impending successor to the 2017 Nintendo handheld, and a fancier OLED option currently available, we still stand by the regular Switch as one of the most accessible, value-packed options for gaming, thanks to its robust catalog of games and relatively low price.

Just in case you needed another reason to pick up a Nintendo Switch on sale, Nintendo and other retailers are currently offering substantial discounts on a variety of essential titles through Feb. 8, giving you the chance to save on games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, New Pokémon Snap, and more.