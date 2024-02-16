 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The second edition of The Oral History of Final Fantasy 7 is now available

This second printing includes new interviews, a holofoil cover, and forward by series creator Hironobu Sakeguchi

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An illustration from 500 Years Late: An Oral History of Final Fantasy 7 by artist, sparrows Image: sparrows
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

500 Years Later: An Oral History of Final Fantasy 7, by Polygon’s own Matt Leone, is an extensive chronicle detailing Square Enix's creation of the legendary game. Originally published on Polygon in 2017 and printed a year later, the story has just received a second edition courtesy of the publishers at Read-Only Memory.

The hardcover tome offers 240-pages of detailed interviews from more than 30 developers, designers, and artists who worked to bring Final Fantasy 7 to life. The print version of this epic tale includes commissioned illustrations by artist Sparrows, in addition to eight interviews not found in the original 2017 online publication.

An illustration featured on page 128 of 500 Years Later: An Oral History of Final Fantasy 7
An Oral History of Final Fantasy 7
Image: Thames & Hudson

The second edition arrives just in time for this month’s release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PlayStation 5, and the printing has been improved with enlarged text, dark turquoise ink, and a new holofoil cover, but is otherwise unchanged from the original. If you’d like to add this impressive insight into video game history to your shelves, you can pick up a copy for $37.99 exclusively from Read-Only Memory.

For more examples of Matt’s work, we’d encourage you to check out Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fighter 2, available from Read-Only Memory, Amazon, and the Polygon Store. Initially published as a series of articles on Polygon, Like a Hurricane is the culmination of years of research and features interviews with more than 60 professionals who played a role in creating the classic fighting game.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Oppenheimer, Thanksgiving on Netflix, The Iron Claw, and every new movie to watch this weekend

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Nintendo’s next-gen console reportedly delayed to 2025

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to get sulfur in Palworld

By Julia Lee and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to get pure quartz in Palworld

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sonic the Hedgehog dressed as Shadow broke my brain

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Dune 2’s press tour is actually a Zendaya fashion simulator

By Ana Diaz
/ new