Get a $75 Dell gift card when you buy a Switch OLED

For a limited time, if you purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED from Dell, you can get a free $75 Dell gift card. The gift card is delivered via email within 20 days of your purchase, and once you get it, it’s valid for up to 90 days to spend on games and accessories in the Dell Store. The Switch OLED is still priced at its usual $349.99, but you still get the same one-year Nintendo warranty that covers any defects, and the purchase is entitled to free shipping and returns. Until we get a true successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED is still the best Nintendo handheld money can buy.

The highlight of the Switch OLED compared to the standard model is the larger, more vibrant OLED screen. Other standout features include improved audio, a beefier kickstand, and 64 GB of internal storage compared to the 32 GB on the standard Switch. The performance and other capabilities of the OLED are otherwise identical to the vanilla Switch, and it’s compatible with microSD cards if you need some extra real estate for your games.

Even with the advent of more powerful gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, the Switch is still the only (official) place to experience first-party Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Dread, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

The $75 Dell gift card included in your purchase of a Switch OLED can technically be applied to anything in the Dell store, which includes games for the Nintendo Switch like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and compatible accessories like the Astro A10 Gen 2 wired headset.