 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Unleash your inner street samurai with the Cyberpunk Humble Bundle

Humble is offering 23 Cyberpunk TTRPG books for just $18

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art for the Humble Cyberpunk Bundle featuring cover art for various texts from the Cyberpunk tabletop game Image: Humble
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Heads up, Choom: If you’ve been trying to find your way into Night City, but don’t have two Eddies to rub together, you’re in luck. Humble is offering a collection of 23 essential sourcebooks, aides, and supplementary materials for Cyberpunk Red and the Classic Cyberpunk 2020 TTRPG for just $18 through Feb. 25. Apart from serving as the basis for the incredibly popular Cyberpunk 2077, the world designed by creator Mike Pondsmith is largely responsible for popularizing neon-tinted dystopias as a TTRPG setting alongside the Shadowrun franchise.

Among this collection, you’ll find the core rulebooks for both Cyberpunk Red and Cyberpunk 2020 in addition to the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit to help get you into the game as quickly as possible, with pre-generated characters and an abridged rules booklet. You’ll also find aides like the Cyberpunk Red data screen, which includes a ton of helpful tables and metrics for running your game, as well as supplementary materials full of extra weapons, characters, and other ideas for your next campaign, all available as downloadable PDFs.

Just in case you’d rather skip the modernized Cyberpunk Red, and just stick to the classics, you also have the option to pick up the collection of 11 Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebooks for just $10.

As with other Humble Bundles, by default a portion of the sale goes to benefit a non-profit — in this case, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a foundation that works to provide life-saving equipment to children’s hospitals in addition to providing charitable care to patients. Just remember you can always use the “Adjust Donation” drop-down menu to fine-tune how much goes to the publisher, the charity in question, and Humble.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

TikTokers are finding creative (and funny) ways to get around having less music

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ Grammys performance is what awards shows are made for

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Halo season 2, the Super Bowl, and more new TV this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

All the Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 news we’ve heard so far

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Game of Thrones’ canceled prequel spinoff gets a very surprising reveal

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Kodansha Humble bundle is the perfect manga starter kit for $25

By Joshua Rivera
/ new