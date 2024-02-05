Unleash your inner street samurai with the Cyberpunk Humble Bundle

Heads up, Choom: If you’ve been trying to find your way into Night City, but don’t have two Eddies to rub together, you’re in luck. Humble is offering a collection of 23 essential sourcebooks, aides, and supplementary materials for Cyberpunk Red and the Classic Cyberpunk 2020 TTRPG for just $18 through Feb. 25. Apart from serving as the basis for the incredibly popular Cyberpunk 2077, the world designed by creator Mike Pondsmith is largely responsible for popularizing neon-tinted dystopias as a TTRPG setting alongside the Shadowrun franchise.

Among this collection, you’ll find the core rulebooks for both Cyberpunk Red and Cyberpunk 2020 in addition to the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit to help get you into the game as quickly as possible, with pre-generated characters and an abridged rules booklet. You’ll also find aides like the Cyberpunk Red data screen, which includes a ton of helpful tables and metrics for running your game, as well as supplementary materials full of extra weapons, characters, and other ideas for your next campaign, all available as downloadable PDFs.

Just in case you’d rather skip the modernized Cyberpunk Red, and just stick to the classics, you also have the option to pick up the collection of 11 Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebooks for just $10.

As with other Humble Bundles, by default a portion of the sale goes to benefit a non-profit — in this case, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a foundation that works to provide life-saving equipment to children’s hospitals in addition to providing charitable care to patients. Just remember you can always use the “Adjust Donation” drop-down menu to fine-tune how much goes to the publisher, the charity in question, and Humble.