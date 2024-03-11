Hot off winning the award for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars, you can get Oppenheimer on 4K Blu-ray for $19.99 at Amazon and Walmart. If you’re a first-time shopper at Gruv, you can get 20 off that $19.99 sale price. No matter where you buy the film, this is the cheapest price we’ve seen it selling for.

It’s no IMAX, but 4K Blu-ray is as close as you can get to replicating the theater experience at home, assuming you have a good TV and sound system. And, with this copy of Oppenheimer, you’ll get the 4K disc, a 1080p Blu-ray, as well as a digital code to watch the film on devices that don’t support disc drives. The disc comes with plenty of special features who want to learn more about the film and its subject matter, including the making of Oppenheimer, and a documentary called To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb.

As for what devices can play a 4K Blu-ray, you’ve got your standalone 4K Blu-ray players, such as the Panasonic DP-UB420-K, or the upgraded model that supports Dolby Vision, the Panasonic DP-UB820-K. Then, you have modern consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Those can play 4K Blu-ray discs, too. Some people claim that they have louder spinning sounds and underwhelming color accuracy, not to mention a lack of Dolby Vision HDR, all of which may or may not matter to you.