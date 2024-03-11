 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Celebrate Oppenheimer’s Best Picture award by picking up the 4K Blu-ray at its lowest price yet

A well-timed discount at Amazon, Walmart, and Gruv

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer looks troubled, hands on hips, before a cheering audience waving small American flags, in the film Oppenheimer Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Hot off winning the award for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars, you can get Oppenheimer on 4K Blu-ray for $19.99 at Amazon and Walmart. If you’re a first-time shopper at Gruv, you can get 20 off that $19.99 sale price. No matter where you buy the film, this is the cheapest price we’ve seen it selling for.

It’s no IMAX, but 4K Blu-ray is as close as you can get to replicating the theater experience at home, assuming you have a good TV and sound system. And, with this copy of Oppenheimer, you’ll get the 4K disc, a 1080p Blu-ray, as well as a digital code to watch the film on devices that don’t support disc drives. The disc comes with plenty of special features who want to learn more about the film and its subject matter, including the making of Oppenheimer, and a documentary called To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb.

As for what devices can play a 4K Blu-ray, you’ve got your standalone 4K Blu-ray players, such as the Panasonic DP-UB420-K, or the upgraded model that supports Dolby Vision, the Panasonic DP-UB820-K. Then, you have modern consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Those can play 4K Blu-ray discs, too. Some people claim that they have louder spinning sounds and underwhelming color accuracy, not to mention a lack of Dolby Vision HDR, all of which may or may not matter to you.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Blizzard reveals first look at Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop crossover

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Thank goodness, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gives Yuffie the main character treatment

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Celebrate Mario Day with some deals on Switch games and other cool stuff

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Lego unveils three big Super Mario sets coming in August

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

When does Genshin Impact 4.5 release?

By Julia Lee
/ new

MultiVersus returns in May, nearly a year after going offline

By Michael McWhertor
/ new