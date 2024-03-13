 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Loungefly’s new One Piece apparel collection is full of great gift ideas

Like Luffy is to food, some people can never have enough One Piece merch

By Cameron Faulkner

Image: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Loungefly, Eiichiro Oda
One Piece fans deserve a treat to keep them waiting for season 2 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation, so Loungefly made a new collection of apparel that new or longtime fans of the popular anime or manga will love. It’s a small, yet focused lineup of gear, including multiple backpack options, a zip-around wallet, pins of the main characters, and a Jolly Roger keychain.

These items will be available for purchase directly from Loungefly soon, and they’ll also be available at other retailers. We’ll do our best to keep this post updated as more stores offer items from this collection.

Loungefly X One Piece - full-size nylon backpack

  • $50

Loungefly’s full-size nylon backpack has emblems of the major One Piece characters in adorable chibi form. In addition to its shoulder straps, it features strong straps at its top for easier carrying, depending on the situation.

Loungefly X One Piece - mini backpack

  • $80

While this backpack is small, it’s packed with little details, including all of the main characters of One Piece, and a map of the open seas that are sure to be filled with treasure and opposing pirates.

