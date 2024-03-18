Get over 100 high-level D&D adventures for less than $20

The Dungeon Masters Guild is currently offering the Uncaged Anthology Bundle and its 100-plus one-shot D&D adventures for just $12.77 (was $31.92). The PDF version of this five-volume anthology includes the Ennie award-winning Uncaged Goddesses, and features printer-friendly versions of each module, in addition to player versions of the maps needed for each module. However, if you’d prefer hardcover versions of these adventures, each volume in the Uncaged saga can be purchased piecemeal for around $25.

The volumes’ adventures are divided into four different tiers, each catered to the relative level of your party, and they contain a wealth of color illustrations and handouts for your players. Uncaged: Goddesses includes additional stat blocks for deities and their avatars, in addition to eight pre-generated tier-four characters, so you can jump directly into the most challenging adventures from the Uncaged Anthology.

Each individual volume features roughly 25 adventures centered around subverting the tropes associated with female mythological creatures and monsters. This collection adds some much-needed depth to characters that have been dismissed as fodder for most adventures. If you’ve ever wanted to fight alongside a gang of Harpies, or aid a Gorgon, Uncaged has exactly what you’re looking for.