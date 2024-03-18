 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get over 100 high-level D&D adventures for less than $20

The five-volume Uncaged Anthology is steeply discounted at the Dungeon Masters Guild

By Alice Jovanée
/ new
An illustration by Gwen Basset used on the cover of Uncaged: Goddesses Image: Gwen Basset
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

The Dungeon Masters Guild is currently offering the Uncaged Anthology Bundle and its 100-plus one-shot D&D adventures for just $12.77 (was $31.92). The PDF version of this five-volume anthology includes the Ennie award-winning Uncaged Goddesses, and features printer-friendly versions of each module, in addition to player versions of the maps needed for each module. However, if you’d prefer hardcover versions of these adventures, each volume in the Uncaged saga can be purchased piecemeal for around $25.

The volumes’ adventures are divided into four different tiers, each catered to the relative level of your party, and they contain a wealth of color illustrations and handouts for your players. Uncaged: Goddesses includes additional stat blocks for deities and their avatars, in addition to eight pre-generated tier-four characters, so you can jump directly into the most challenging adventures from the Uncaged Anthology.

An illustration for Mother Night from the Uncaged Anthology Image: Morrighan Corbel

Each individual volume features roughly 25 adventures centered around subverting the tropes associated with female mythological creatures and monsters. This collection adds some much-needed depth to characters that have been dismissed as fodder for most adventures. If you’ve ever wanted to fight alongside a gang of Harpies, or aid a Gorgon, Uncaged has exactly what you’re looking for.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Buy 1 board game at Target and get another for 50% off

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Steam Families adds way more features for those who share their game libraries

By Carli Velocci
/ new

Save $20 on pre-orders for Princess Peach Showtime!

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Potion event recipes and market news list for Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Can Poliwag be shiny in Pokémon Go?

By Julia Lee
/ new

Can Hippopotas be shiny in Pokémon Go?

By Julia Lee
/ new