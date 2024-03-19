Target has knocked over $100 off the Pokémon TCG Classic set

The Pokémon TCG Classic box is the best way to experience the game in its original glory, and it’s currently discounted to its lowest price yet at Target. Originally $399.99, you can pick up this collector’s box for just $292.99, which is nearly $30 cheaper than the previous best discount at Best Buy. The 180 first-gen cards included in this set are sure to bring back memories for some players. However, the rest of what’s included in this set is a more mature approach to the trading card game.

The Classic set includes three decks, totaling 180 holofoil cards, with enough sleeves to keep them all protected inside their leatherette deck boxes. The set also replaces the traditional damage and status counters with stackable, hefty, metallic versions. When you’re done playing, everything fits neatly into the carrying case, which doubles as a felted playing surface.

While the first-gen cards included in this set aren’t tournament-legal, they aren’t available anywhere outside of the Pokémon TCG Classic box, making this set ideal for collectors, or anyone looking for a more premium Pokémon TCG experience.