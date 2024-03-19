 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Target has knocked over $100 off the Pokémon TCG Classic set

Save on the coveted Classic box for a limited time

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

An image of cards in play on mat. The mat has a Charizard and a Venasuar on it. Image: The Pokémon Company
The Pokémon TCG Classic box is the best way to experience the game in its original glory, and it’s currently discounted to its lowest price yet at Target. Originally $399.99, you can pick up this collector’s box for just $292.99, which is nearly $30 cheaper than the previous best discount at Best Buy. The 180 first-gen cards included in this set are sure to bring back memories for some players. However, the rest of what’s included in this set is a more mature approach to the trading card game.

The Classic set includes three decks, totaling 180 holofoil cards, with enough sleeves to keep them all protected inside their leatherette deck boxes. The set also replaces the traditional damage and status counters with stackable, hefty, metallic versions. When you’re done playing, everything fits neatly into the carrying case, which doubles as a felted playing surface.

Stock image of the contents of the Pokémon TCG Collector’s Box Image: The Pokémon Company

While the first-gen cards included in this set aren’t tournament-legal, they aren’t available anywhere outside of the Pokémon TCG Classic box, making this set ideal for collectors, or anyone looking for a more premium Pokémon TCG experience.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

