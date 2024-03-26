Our favorite gaming headset is on sale for its lowest price yet

I don’t always use gaming headsets, but when I do, I make sure it's the Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. The Nova Pro Wireless pairs outstanding build quality and sound with some unique quality-of-life features that make this headset stand out among its peers. Currently, you can pick up this $349.99 headset from Amazon for around $281, matching its lowest price to date.

Polygon’s Cameron Faulkner previously reviewed this sturdy wireless headset for The Verge, specifically highlighting its fantastic audio quality and connectivity options. The Nova Pro Wireless can pair with devices via Bluetooth or using the wireless base station, which can be connected to a pair of audio sources simultaneously, allowing you to swap seamlessly between them. The Nova Pro Wireless also includes active noise cancellation, a rare feature among wireless headsets.

However, the best feature of the Nova Pro Wireless has to be its hot-swappable battery. Each Arctis Nova Pro Wireless comes packaged with two batteries; one powers the headset, while the other remains charging in the base station. This system ensures that your headset will never be without power when you need it most, just remove the magnetic side panels on the headset and swap out the battery.

While the brushed aluminum and matte grey aesthetic is fine, like many other SteelSeries headsets, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless can also be personalized with interchangeable headbands and magnetic side panels.