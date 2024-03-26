 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Princess Peach Showtime! is already on sale!

Woot has discounted the new Nintendo platformer by $10 barely a week after launch

By Alice Jovanée

Princess Peach in her Dashing Thief costume looks at the camera in a still from Princess Peach Showtime! Image: Nintendo
If you missed out on last week's pre-order deal for Princess Peach Showtime! from QVC, you’re in luck. For a limited time, you can save $10 on the new Nintendo Switch platformer at Woot, discounting its usual $60 price to $49.99.

We absolutely adore Princess Peach Showtime! and its ability to draw out feelings of joy from even the most jaded of gamers with its delightfully simple and forgiving platforming experience. While the gameplay is targeted at a younger audience, its accessible control scheme, diverse collection environments, and variety of challenges keep the experience feeling fresh.

Each stage in Princess Peach Showtime! is centered around a specific costume that Princess Peach can wear to adopt different personas and abilities, such as detective, swordfighter, or our personal favorite, a master thief. Every level takes place on a literal stage, complete with cardboard cutouts, rotating sets, and a spotlight that never strays from our hot pink heroine. If you’re ready to join the lady of the royal house of toadstool in her first standalone adventure in over 15 years, you should definitely check out Princess Peach Showtime!

