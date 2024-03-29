In case you’ve been on the fence about buying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at its usual $69.99 price, or even when it has been slightly discounted, it might be time to take the leap. Today only, Best Buy and Amazon have marked down Respawn Entertainment and EA’s very good sequel on PS5 and Xbox Series X to $29.99, its lowest price ever.

For a single-player game, Respawn has delivered an impressive string of improvements and quality-of-life updates to the game, long after its somewhat ill-timed April 2023 launch that happened just before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game’s 8th and most recent patch brought some cool accessibility options, including multiple slow motion presets, a high contrast mode, and an audio ping mode that lets the player ping the environment to, according to the patch notes, “echolocate objects and interactable elements nearby.” The studio continues to improve performance, too. If you end up buying the game and enjoy use guides, we’ve got plenty of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides for you.

Oh, and this game’s photo mode is fabulous. I was able to catch this photo of Cal’s last, emotionless moment of life, just before a difficult mini boss put it to an end.