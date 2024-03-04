Pikmin 4, one of 2023’s most charming games, is on sale for $40 at QVC

If you missed out on one of the best Nintendo Switch titles of 2023, new QVC customers can save $20 on Pikmin 4 when they use the code WELCOME20 at checkout.

Pikmin 4 is an adorable game that will speak volumes to the obsessive collector in all of us as you gather an array of items to grow a stalwart army of multicolored plant people known as Pikmin. The action in Pikmin 4 feels like an odd cross between a management sim and a real-time strategy game, however the feeling you get from cultivating your small clutch of Pikmin into an unstoppable horde is impossible to resist. The satisfying gameplay loop combined with its cast of adorable characters and charming environments make Pikmin 4 an excellent choice for any Switch owner looking for something different.

If you’d like to pick up an adorable accessory for your Nintendo Switch, the translucent Pikmin wireless Realmz controller from PDP is currently discounted to $40 at Amazon when you use the on-page coupon. This wireless controller is compatible exclusively with the Nintendo Switch, features built-in LED lighting, a floating Red Pikmin figurine situated in the left-hand grip, and is adorned with multicolored Pikmin playing in a field of clover.