 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pikmin 4, one of 2023’s most charming games, is on sale for $40 at QVC

You can get a translucent Pikmin-themed controller for the same price at Amazon

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pikmin with a raspberry Image: Nintendo
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

If you missed out on one of the best Nintendo Switch titles of 2023, new QVC customers can save $20 on Pikmin 4 when they use the code WELCOME20 at checkout.

Pikmin 4 is an adorable game that will speak volumes to the obsessive collector in all of us as you gather an array of items to grow a stalwart army of multicolored plant people known as Pikmin. The action in Pikmin 4 feels like an odd cross between a management sim and a real-time strategy game, however the feeling you get from cultivating your small clutch of Pikmin into an unstoppable horde is impossible to resist. The satisfying gameplay loop combined with its cast of adorable characters and charming environments make Pikmin 4 an excellent choice for any Switch owner looking for something different.

If you’d like to pick up an adorable accessory for your Nintendo Switch, the translucent Pikmin wireless Realmz controller from PDP is currently discounted to $40 at Amazon when you use the on-page coupon. This wireless controller is compatible exclusively with the Nintendo Switch, features built-in LED lighting, a floating Red Pikmin figurine situated in the left-hand grip, and is adorned with multicolored Pikmin playing in a field of clover.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Animal locations list in GTA Online

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

The Last of Us season 2 is casting up

By Austen Goslin and Kallie Plagge

Fort Condor sucks

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Netflix’s The Gentlemen spinoff, The Traitors season 2 finale, and more new TV this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Surviving the new Dune MMO sounds like hell, but at least you can drink the blood of your enemies

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Nintendo wins $2.4M in Switch emulator lawsuit, Yuzu to shut down

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new