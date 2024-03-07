 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EA’s entire collection of classic Command & Conquer games is $10 on Steam

Several of its older titles were tough to find

By Alice Jovanée
A screenshot from Command &amp; Conquer Red Alert 2 featuring the Pentagon Image: EA / Westwood Studios
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

EA hasn’t always made it easy for gamers who want to dip into its catalog of PC classics, but that’s changing. The company has quietly brought its most popular legacy titles to Steam, some of which were previously exclusive to the EA app, its EA Play subscription, or through GOG.com.

That means games like the excellent Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack, the Dungeon Keeper franchise, The Saboteur, and perhaps the last solid entry in the Sim City franchise, Sim City 3000 Unlimited, are easier to play than ever. Not only that, they’re all discounted.

The highlight of these new additions, to me, is the Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection, which features every game in the franchise along with their respective expansions for just $9.88.

While the 2020 Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is inarguably the best way to experience the first two mainline titles in the franchise, the Ultimate Collection is the only way to add Red Alert 2 and 3, Tiberian Sun, Tiberium Wars and its excellent expansion, Kane’s Wrath to your Steam library.

The Ultimate Collection also includes the first-person shooter Command & Conquer Renegade, and the often overlooked Command & Conquer Generals and its Zero Hour expansion. Even if you already own the Remastered Collection, this massive compilation isn’t a bad way to spend $10.

The sudden addition of these titles to Steam has me hoping that EA has a new entry in the Command & Conquer franchise planned, but I’m not holding my breath. For now, you’ll have to excuse me as I join Tim Curry in escaping to the one place that hasn’t been corrupted by capitalism: space!

