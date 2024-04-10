Mario Kart 8 and all of its DLC courses are $20 off

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle edition is the definitive way to experience the essential kart racer, as you’ll get the base game and all of its post-launch Booster Course Pack racers and tracks in a single package. Normally available for $84.98, this bundle is currently on sale for just $64.98 at Amazon and Walmart. That’s just $5 more than what you’d normally pay for the base game.

If it’s just the base game that you want, it’s selling at a discount, too, costing $39.99 at Walmart.

In its entirety, the Booster Course Pass includes 48 additional tracks on top of the 48 already featured in the base game. It also adds eight new racers to the already-huge roster, including (but not limited to) Kamek, Funky Kong, Pauline, and personal favorite Birdo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe supports local, split-screen multiplayer for up to four players per Switch console. However, if you want to play with your buddies online, you’ll need to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online. With a subscription, members can also enjoy a variety of benefits aside from online play, like storing your game saves in the cloud, free DLC for some games, and complementary access to a growing catalog of retro titles for the NES, SNES, and Game Boy. If you’d like to sample what Nintendo Switch Online has to offer, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial before committing for longer.