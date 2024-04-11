The House of the Dragon has its own official coloring book

Penguin Random House is publishing an official coloring book based on the Max series House of the Dragon. If you’re a fan of the show and want to engage in some meditative coloring ahead of the second season, you can pre-order the $18.99 book from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Barnes & Noble ahead of its May 7 launch.

The book features over 75 beautifully drawn original illustrations that featuring the houses and avian reptiles from House of the Dragon. According to George R.R. Martin, who recently announced the coloring book on his personal blog, these illustrations are based on “the most dramatic moments from the show,” and printed on thick paper (his site provides two free images you can print out to color, if you want a sample). While the complex drawings in this book are clearly geared toward adults, none of them are explicit or violent.

House of the Dragon is a prequel series set roughly 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which follows the dynasty of the Targaryen family at the height of its power. The show introduces a new cast of characters to the Game of Thrones franchise and features all of the political infighting, backstabbing (metaphorical and literal), and gossip you’ve come to expect from the series, along with plenty of dragons, of course.