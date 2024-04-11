 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The House of the Dragon has its own official coloring book

Reserve your copy ahead of its May 7 launch

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cover art for the House of Dragons coloring book Image: Penguin Random House
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Penguin Random House is publishing an official coloring book based on the Max series House of the Dragon. If you’re a fan of the show and want to engage in some meditative coloring ahead of the second season, you can pre-order the $18.99 book from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Barnes & Noble ahead of its May 7 launch.

Three images from the House of Dragons coloring book Image: Penguin Random House

The book features over 75 beautifully drawn original illustrations that featuring the houses and avian reptiles from House of the Dragon. According to George R.R. Martin, who recently announced the coloring book on his personal blog, these illustrations are based on “the most dramatic moments from the show,” and printed on thick paper (his site provides two free images you can print out to color, if you want a sample). While the complex drawings in this book are clearly geared toward adults, none of them are explicit or violent.

House of the Dragon is a prequel series set roughly 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which follows the dynasty of the Targaryen family at the height of its power. The show introduces a new cast of characters to the Game of Thrones franchise and features all of the political infighting, backstabbing (metaphorical and literal), and gossip you’ve come to expect from the series, along with plenty of dragons, of course.

Next Up In Game of Thrones

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Play the game that defined 2010s survival horror before it leaves Game Pass

By Carli Velocci
/ new

Filed under:

The Fallout TV show reminds us: Vault-Tec really is that bad

By Sarah Milner
/ new

Overwatch 2 is making good guys bad, bad guys good in a new mirror universe mode

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Fallout 4 is finally getting a next-gen update, just in time for the TV series

By Carli Velocci
/ new

How long to beat FFXIV and its expansions

By Julia Lee
/ new

GTA Online update for the week of April 11

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new