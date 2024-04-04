 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Outer Worlds and all its DLC is free on Epic for the next week

Starfield’s smarter, wittier cousin is free through April 11

By Alice Jovanée
A screenshot from The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Image: Obsidian Entertainment
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is free to keep through April 11, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. This extrasolar tale of capitalism run amok is set on a frontier full of company towns, classism, and crooked companies that’d sell out their own mom for a quick buck. The Spacer’s Choice Edition is the definitive version of the 2019 RPG and includes a host of graphical improvements in addition to the post-launch DLC Peril on Gorgon, and Murder on Eridanos.

The improvements to the textures and shaders are relatively modest in the Spacer’s Choice Edition, but pay big dividends in a game of this scale. Characters are rendered with greater detail, and alien environments are more vivid.

The Outer Worlds feels like an authentic RPG, with a host of character customization options that offer multiple solutions to the same problem, and morally ambiguous choices that actually impact the story. The game also benefits from some spectacular writing, and companions that I feel are legitimately on par with those found in the Baldur’s Gate and Mass Effect franchises.

