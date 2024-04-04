 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Save some caps on everything you need to start playing the Fallout TTRPG

Get PDFs of the Starter Kit, Core Rulebook, and Gamemaster’s Toolkit for less than $25

By Alice Jovanée
Cover art from the Making Of documentary for Fallout: New Vegas gets repurposed as clip art in Fallout: The Roleplaying Game. Image: Bethesda Softworks
DriveThruRPG is currently offering discounts on PDFs of all the essential rulebooks you need to jump into the Fallout TTRPG, including the Starter Set, Core Rulebook, and Gamemaster’s Toolkit. This deal is an excellent way to get acclimated (or reacquainted) to the world of Fallout before the Amazon Prime show launches April 12. If you’d like a sample of what this RPG has to offer before you commit some dollars, a free 63-page quickstart guide is available.

A stock photo of the Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Starter Set cover Image: Alice Jovaneé/Polygon | Source images: Modiphius Entertainment

  • $8
  • $12
  • 30% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Fallout RPG Starter Set is typically $12, but printable PDFs of this generous introduction to the post-nuclear roleplaying game are just $8.04. The Starter Set features an abridged, 56-page rulebook that covers all of the essential rules, perks, and equipment that you need to start playing. You’ll also get a 60-page introductory quest exclusive to the Starter Set, along with six pre-generated characters to choose from.

A stock photo of the Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook cover Image: Alice Jovaneé/Polygon | Source images: Modiphius Entertainment

  • $13
  • $20
  • 33% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Core Rulebook for the Fallout RPG is a more comprehensive collection of the rules and tables needed to make your own adventures in the Fallout universe. The PDF bundle for this 438-page rulebook is currently on sale for $13.40 (was $20). The Core Rulebook contains an extensive catalog of all the creatures and equipment from the Fallout universe, in addition to everything you need to make your own characters. Plus, it comes with an 18-page introductory adventure.

A stock photo of the Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Gamemaster’s Toolkit cover Image: Alice Jovaneé/Polygon | Source images: Modiphius Entertainment

  • $7
  • $10
  • 33% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Gamemaster’s Toolkit is an essential aide for anyone planning to run a campaign in Fallout’s irradiated wastelands. Normally $10, this PDF is on sale from DriveThruRPG for $6.70. The Gamemaster’s Toolkit features printable character sheets, maps, and other handouts to streamline your game and bring your campaign to life.

