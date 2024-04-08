Brought to our attention by our island neighbors at The Verge, Walmart is currently offering a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing bundle. Typically this bundle would cost $199.99, but the limited-edition Nintendo Switch Lite that comes with a digital copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons costs just $179.99. Sure, the discount is only $20, but you’re effectively saving $80 on the combined price of both items, and paying less overall than you would for any other version of the Switch Lite.

The teal, Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite features the game’s signature leaf design printed on the back, but the hardware is otherwise identical to other models of the Switch Lite. This version of the Nintendo handheld can’t be docked to an external screen, isn’t equipped with detachable Joy-Cons, and features a slightly smaller screen than the standard Switch, but has similar battery life and performance.

If you didn’t become familiar with Animal Crossing New Horizons when it made its debut back in 2020, its gameplay is similar to Stardew Valley or other cozy crafting games. You’ll gather resources, build a little bit, make money, and make friends on your personal island paradise. The game’s open-ended design allows you to handle the daily tasks at a leisurely pace.