 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Switch Lite that includes Animal Crossing: New Horizons for free is cheaper than ever

Tom Nook approves, and so do we

By Alice Jovanée

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock image of the Timmy &amp; Tommy Animal Crossing Switch Lite Bundle Image: Nintendo
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Brought to our attention by our island neighbors at The Verge, Walmart is currently offering a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing bundle. Typically this bundle would cost $199.99, but the limited-edition Nintendo Switch Lite that comes with a digital copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons costs just $179.99. Sure, the discount is only $20, but you’re effectively saving $80 on the combined price of both items, and paying less overall than you would for any other version of the Switch Lite.

A stock image of the back of the Timmy &amp; Tommy Animal Crossing Switch Lite Image: Nintendo

The teal, Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite features the game’s signature leaf design printed on the back, but the hardware is otherwise identical to other models of the Switch Lite. This version of the Nintendo handheld can’t be docked to an external screen, isn’t equipped with detachable Joy-Cons, and features a slightly smaller screen than the standard Switch, but has similar battery life and performance.

If you didn’t become familiar with Animal Crossing New Horizons when it made its debut back in 2020, its gameplay is similar to Stardew Valley or other cozy crafting games. You’ll gather resources, build a little bit, make money, and make friends on your personal island paradise. The game’s open-ended design allows you to handle the daily tasks at a leisurely pace.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

The Latest

FFXIV ocean fishing beginner’s tips and bait list

By Julia Lee
/ new

Dragon Dogma 2’s cursed endgame is nothing but dessert

By Clayton Ashley
/ new

Amazon and Target’s buy 2, get 1 free sales include the illustrated Lord of the Rings, D&D, and more

By Alice Jovanée

League of Legends is getting a Vampire Survivors-style mode this summer

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

Where to find all Seeker’s Tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Paulo Kawanishi and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

This indie game is about the struggles of pooping on the clock

By Cass Marshall
/ new